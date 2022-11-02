Interstate 83 to close at Paxton Street Bridge in Dauphin County over weekend

The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to PennDOT, drivers should expect detours while traveling through Interstate 83 this weekend.

There will be a full closure of I-83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The closure is planned for 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.

Drivers have been advised to plan extra time for their travels.

The following I-83 northbound detours will be put in place:

-Drivers traveling northbound on 1-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83.

-Those driving eastbound on Route 581 to northbound 1-83 should take southbound 1-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound 1-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83.

PennDOT wants drivers to note the following with I-83 northbound detours:

-Local traffic in Harrisburg may use northbound I-83 between Front Street and 32nd Street.

-I-83 Exit 41B (Lemoyne) will be closed to prohibit traffic from using local roads.

-Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83 will be closed.

The following I-83 southbound detours will be put in place:

-Motorists traveling southbound on I-81 should continue on southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.

-Motorists traveling on southbound I-83 should take Exit 47 (US 322 E/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd). Once on Eisenhower Boulevard, exit to Paxton Street (I-83 South/Paxton Street), to the southbound I-83 on-ramp.

-Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 283 should take northbound I-83, to southbound I-81, to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.

-Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 should take northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.

-Also, South 40th Street (Route 3005) between Derry Street (Route 3012) and Paxton Street will be closed due to the higher anticipated volumes on Paxton Street.