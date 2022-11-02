Interstate 83 to close at Paxton Street Bridge in Dauphin County over weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to PennDOT, drivers should expect detours while traveling through Interstate 83 this weekend.
There will be a full closure of I-83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The closure is planned for 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.
Drivers have been advised to plan extra time for their travels.
The following I-83 northbound detours will be put in place:
-Drivers traveling northbound on 1-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83.
-Those driving eastbound on Route 581 to northbound 1-83 should take southbound 1-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound 1-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83.
PennDOT wants drivers to note the following with I-83 northbound detours:
-Local traffic in Harrisburg may use northbound I-83 between Front Street and 32nd Street.
-I-83 Exit 41B (Lemoyne) will be closed to prohibit traffic from using local roads.
-Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83 will be closed.
The following I-83 southbound detours will be put in place:
-Motorists traveling southbound on I-81 should continue on southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.
-Motorists traveling on southbound I-83 should take Exit 47 (US 322 E/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd). Once on Eisenhower Boulevard, exit to Paxton Street (I-83 South/Paxton Street), to the southbound I-83 on-ramp.
-Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 283 should take northbound I-83, to southbound I-81, to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.
-Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 should take northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.
-Also, South 40th Street (Route 3005) between Derry Street (Route 3012) and Paxton Street will be closed due to the higher anticipated volumes on Paxton Street.
Motorists can check traffic conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.