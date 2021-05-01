37 million Americans are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend, up from 2020 but below pre-pandemic levels

In 2020, only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Travel is expected to be up 62 percent Memorial Day weekend compared to 2020, but still slightly down from 2019. AAA says beginning Thursday, more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel through Memorial Day.

Nearly 12 million people are expected to travel by car this holiday weekend compared to 2020. Although, it's still nine percent less than 2019. After historically low air travel last year, AAA predicts about 2.5 million Americans will fly this weekend, up 577 percent from last year, but still about 750,000 people less than 2019. Travel by other modes, like buses and trains remains low. AAA predicts just 237,000 Americans will travel that way this weekend, which is 88 percent below 2019.

If you are planning on driving to your getaway this weekend, AAA predicts traffic to be the worst this afternoon and Friday afternoon between 2pm-5:30pm. They say, in most U.S. cities you could experience double the travel time compared to a normal trip, and if you're travels take you Northeast around New York, drivers could see more than three times the delay.

For those expected to hit the roads this weekend, gas prices are expected to be the most expensive since 2014, with the national average more than $3/gallon. AAA says, with gas prices slightly more expensive, you may wait to fill up and let your tank get to 'E' but that could lead to mechanical problems down the road. AAA recommends to keep an eye on your fuel level and fill up before arriving to your final destination.

Predicting the number of travelers this year was difficult for AAA, as actualy numbers could fluctuate based on if there are a spike or dip in the number of cases, causing either last minute cancellation or bookings.