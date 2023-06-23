x
3 crashes affect I-81 in Dauphin, Lebanon County

Both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County and near the border with Lebanon County are affected.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There is restricted travel along a section of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County due to three separate incidents, a PennDOT spokesperson announced.

The northbound lanes are experiencing intermittent closures at mile marker 73.3 due to a FedEx tandem truck that overturned down the embankment around 8:45 a.m. Spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler says traffic is getting by in the left lane, but she does not know how long the highway will be affected.

I-83 southbound is closed at mile marker 74 due to a crash involving two tractor trailers and a car that happened about 10 minutes after the northbound incident. Schreffler says there is debris and fuel in the road and PennDOT is waiting for a sand truck to arrive and clean up the spill, which is expected to take one to two hours.

A third incident involving two tractor trailers and a car was reported around 10:50 a.m. Schreffler says the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 82.3 and the Lebanon-Dauphin County line are affected. 

Some people reported injuries, but authorities say the extent of those injuries and how many people were wounded is unclear at this time.

