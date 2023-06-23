Shelter in place order issued for some York County residents due to police presence

A shelter in place order was issued for Fairview Township residents within a quarter-mile of the 500 block of Kellinger Road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11:15 a.m.: Fairview Township Police reported the incident was resolved with no injuries. Additional details regarding the incident are forthcoming, police said.

Previously

A shelter in place order has been issued for some residents of Fairview Township after reports of large police presence in the area.

According to the alert sent by York County Emergency Management, residents within a quarter-mile of the 500 block of Kellinger Road in Fairview Township have been asked to shelter in place, and that the road is closed at Kellinger and Scully Place.

Officials say that the order sent out at 9:15 a.m. on June 23 is in place due to a barricaded person, and that the incident is ongoing.