'Swimply' allows private pool days through online rentals

The online service operates similar to AirBnB and allows pool owners to rent their property to strangers by the hour.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new online service is putting access to an outdoor oasis at your finger tips.

Swimply allows anyone to rent a local pool, by the hour. And this isn't your community pool.

You'll have complete privacy, besides your host.

Comparable to the popular online home rental service Air BnB, Swimply looks to benefit both those looking for a place to cool down, and property owners looking to make up maintenance.

"Having a pool and putting it in has a capital cost, but of course maintaining it every month has cost as well," said "Swimply" Vice President of Growth, Sonny Mayugba. "So, they've turned their pools from a cost center to an income center." Mayugba added.

Pool owners in South Central Pennsylvania are jumping on the opportunity to take part in the "Swimply movement."

Rick Pace of Cumberland County rents his pool out to potential swimmers.

"The people we have hosted said it was a fantastic, easy application." Pace said. "But super private, so they don't have your name or information until you actually book it."

The website features photos of pools in your area, price points, and amenities.