Tips to keep you and your family safe in hot temperatures

As the mercury rises, you're at an increased risk of developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke in the hot weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the mercury soars this summer, we have some tips to keep your and your family safe. If you have to be outside on hot days, whether that's because you're working or just relaxing by the pool, water should be your best friend.

Drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself healthy while outside in the hot temperatures. You should drink water before you even begin your day because if you start the day dehydrated, you may not be able to drink enough to catch up with your body's need for water.

Once outside, the CDC recommends drinking one cup of water every 15-20 minutes, especially if you are working outside. Remember, by the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind on fluid replacement and are reaching a level of dehydration.

It's also most effective to drink water in shorter intervals instead of large amounts infrequently.

If you become dehydrated, you could suffer from heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale or clammy skin

Nausea

Weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Throbbing headache

Not sweating

Red, hot or dry skin

Body temperature over 103 degrees

Rapid, strong pulse

Loss of consciousness