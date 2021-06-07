Tips to keep you and your family safe in hot temperatures

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the mercury soars this summer, we have some tips to keep your and your family safe. If you have to be outside on hot days, whether that's because you're working or just relaxing by the pool, water should be your best friend.
Drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself healthy while outside in the hot temperatures. You should drink water before you even begin your day because if you start the day dehydrated, you may not be able to drink enough to catch up with your body's need for water.
Once outside, the CDC recommends drinking one cup of water every 15-20 minutes, especially if you are working outside. Remember, by the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind on fluid replacement and are reaching a level of dehydration.
It's also most effective to drink water in shorter intervals instead of large amounts infrequently.
If you become dehydrated, you could suffer from heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale or clammy skin
- Nausea
- Weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
Symptoms of heat stroke include:
- Throbbing headache
- Not sweating
- Red, hot or dry skin
- Body temperature over 103 degrees
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Loss of consciousness
In most cases, you can help someone suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke by taking them into the shade or a cool place, applying a cool compress, and having them drink fluids. In more severe cases where someone loses consciousness or their body is not cooling down after 30 minutes, you should call 911.