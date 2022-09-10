York, Dallastown football game sees massive offensive numbers

Harrisburg & Steelton - Highspire dominate to continue march towards District III playoffs

YORK, Pa. — It was a game to remember in the York - Adams on a cool Saturday afternoon at Smalls Field. The fans were treated to a showcase of two of the area's best football players as well as athletes in York High running back Jaheim White and Dallastown wideout Kenny Johnson. White, committed to attending West Virginia showcased why his talents will be in the Big XII next year.

The Bearcats' senior runs for 417 yards, six scores, recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a score for a total of seven touchdowns on the day. White averaged 15 yards a carry and every single one was needed in this one. The main reason, Kenny Johnson. The senior who is committed to PIT in the ACC hauled in over 100 yards receiving, and three scores, including dazzling the large crowd with a 76-yard kick-off return that saw him break tackles, tight ropes the sideline into the endzone.

York High took the victory 66-49 but what people will remember about this game are the pure offensive numbers. The two teams combined for 1,257 yards, 16 touchdowns and scored115 points.

In the Mid-Penn a pair of games in the afternoon. At Harrisburg, it was a day of a catfight with CD East visiting the Cougars. On the ground, Mahkai Hopkins gets the job done for Harrisburg and Shawn White continues to impress through the air as Harrisburg takes down CD East 52-0. They face State College in a state playoff-caliber match-up next week.

At Steel High the Rollers played host to Camp Hill. The Rollers live up to their moniker as Alex Erby continues to dazzle at quarterback for Steel High. On the offensive side of the ball, it Erby saw teammate Tylishaun Parker do fantastic things with his feat. Not to be outdone Durell Caesar Jr. hauled in a score. Bam Appleby got the defense on the board for Steel High with a pick-six in 71-20 victory.

Scores:

Dallastown - 49

York High - 66

----

CD East - 0

Harrisburg - 52

----

Camp Hill - 20