Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | High School Football Frenzy

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 6 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 6.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 DOVER'S CAMPBELL SWITCHES FIELD FOR SCORE

Dover quarterback Aric Campbell took the snap thinking he'd throw a pass, but as he rolled to the right, the defense went with him.

So, he totally flipped his field, found some wide open space and was able to get the score.

#4 SHIP SPIN CYCLE SCORE

Shippensburg's Tucker Chamberlain hit Erby Weller with a pass, and Weller was able to shake the defense with a spin move, and hustle in the end zone for the Greyhounds' score.

#3 STRIP AND RECOVERY WITH ONE ARM

Hamburg was driving on offense until Lancaster Catholic's Brandon Way is able to stop the runner with his right arm, and strips and recovers the football with his left hand on an outstanding play!

#2 SCOOP AND SCORE

Hempfield's Cole Peters hit the quarterback, forcing the ball loose for teammate Deyvid Palepale scoops it and scores it for the Black Knights.

#1 TIP AND RETURN FOR SCORE

Lancaster Catholic's Jaevon Parker picks the tipped pass off the hands of the wide receiver and returns it all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.