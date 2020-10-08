Sunday Sitdown: PIAA District 3 Executive Director is optimistic for fall sports

PIAA District 3 and Lancaster-Lebanon League Executive Director Dr. Ron Kennedy has been part of a lot of tough decisions in his 20 plus years assisting with high school sports. This past week was a new one even for him with the large amount of news and changes. In our Sunday Sitdown interview for the Sunday Sports Frenzy, he confidently said there would be a fall high school sports season. He also said it won't look like it has in the past.
"I feel really good that we're going to start a fall season," he admitted. "Again, the PIAA put out a 25-page document with certain protocols. Are sports going to look differently? Absolutely, they're going to look differently. You're going to have the football team spread from the 10-yard line to the 10-yard line because of social distancing. I'm optimistic that we're going to have something, I just think it's going to be different than what everybody has seen before."
Dr. Kennedy also said that administrators are making the best decisions possible with the information that is available, something that changes all the time during the pandemic. He is the subject of this week's Sunday Sitdown interview on the Sunday Sports Frenzy.