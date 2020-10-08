Sunday Sitdown: PIAA District 3 Executive Director is optimistic for fall sports

Dr. Ron Kennedy says it won't look like it has in the past but fall sports is possible

PIAA District 3 and Lancaster-Lebanon League Executive Director Dr. Ron Kennedy has been part of a lot of tough decisions in his 20 plus years assisting with high school sports. This past week was a new one even for him with the large amount of news and changes. In our Sunday Sitdown interview for the Sunday Sports Frenzy, he confidently said there would be a fall high school sports season. He also said it won't look like it has in the past.

"I feel really good that we're going to start a fall season," he admitted. "Again, the PIAA put out a 25-page document with certain protocols. Are sports going to look differently? Absolutely, they're going to look differently. You're going to have the football team spread from the 10-yard line to the 10-yard line because of social distancing. I'm optimistic that we're going to have something, I just think it's going to be different than what everybody has seen before."