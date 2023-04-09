Marks wins Dirt Classic at the line; picks up two wins this weekend | Fast Lane

Big money month in Central Pennsylvania kicks off with the Dirt Classic.

YORK, Pa. — This weekend kicked off the month of money in Central Pennsylvania.

There are big races across all of the tracks. It started with the Dirt Classic, Tuscarora 50 and then, the finale at the end of the month, with the National Open. A few drivers have already been racking in the cash.

He picked up his fourth win at the Grove this season. Brent Marks' purse money won now totals over $45,000. Friday's feature is his 19th career win at the Grove for the No. 19. Marks tied Tommy Hinnershitz and Jan Opperman on the all-time win list.

That wasn't the only talker at the Grove this weekend. There was another first-time winner in the 358s. Jayden Wolfe did it in style. He wired the field to pick up his first win at the paperclip. That wasn't all for Wolfe. He used his momentum from Friday and put it towards Saturday to win back-to-back features.

The 10th Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway is a two-day show for the first time over Saturday and Sunday nights. It was a familiar face back on his throne in the Pigeon Hills. Freddie Rahmer took the first night of the Dirt Classic. That's his 13th win at the track this season.

Sunday night, $20,000 to win for the Dirt Classic. Marks was leading coming to the checkered. Danny Dietrich dove to the inside and tried to pull the slider to take the lead and the win, but Dietrich got a little too high coming out of the turn and slammed off the wall. That allowed Marks to dip low and steal the Dirt Classic title at the line and win back-to-back years.

It's a busy week in Port Royal. It's the 169th Juniata Fair, before someone caps off the week with a $56,000 pay day. The fair opener didn't disappoint, starting with the 410s. From tenth, Devon Borden pulled the slider on Hunter Schuerenberg, who's racing the Zemco No. 1. Borden grabbed the wall, but that didn't phase him down the front stretch. Schuerenberg tried to pull the slider in one and two but the Dare Devil had too much speed and cruised to his fifth win at the Speed Palace this season.

I'm not lying when I say Gregg Satterlee, once again, wins at Port Royal. The Truth picked up his third win in a row at the track. The story line at Port was in the limited late model feature. Devin Hart dropped to the inside of Spike Moore. A lap car worked in his favor, helping him take the lead, but coming out of four, Hart got together with the lap car. He bounced off the front stretch wall and had to adjust quickly. He was able to keep the lead and capture the win on the night, honoring his grandfather.

He finished runner-up last year. This year, Tony Jackson set the quick time, then followed it up by winning the super sportsman 100 at BAPS. That win put Jackson in double-digits on the year at the track with wins.