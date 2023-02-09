Penn State starts season with convincing 38-15 home victory over West Virginia

Nittany Lions defense shuts down Mountaineers while offense gains momentum in second half

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has a new starting quarterback and the same tenacious defense in 2023. The Nittany Lions relied on the defense early to give Sophomore QB Drew Allar and the offense time to gain some momentum against West Virginia in their season opener at Beaver Stadium.

Allar connected with Keandre Lambert-Smith for 72 yards in the first quarter for the first touchdown of the season. The same combination hooked up on a score in the third to make it 21-7. Allar finished with 21 completions in 29 attempts for 325 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lambert-Smith caught 4 passes for 123 yards and 2 TD's.

The Mountaineers were able to rush the ball with some moderate success against the Lions defense but Penn State's unit rose to the occasion in third and fourth down situations to keep West Virginia from mounting a comeback.

Central York graduate Beau Pribula entered the game for his first action at quarterback for Penn State. He completed his first career pass and scored a rushing touchdown on the Lions final offensive play from five yards out.