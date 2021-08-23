Raiders ready to start the season

It's been two years since PSAC football teams have played.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Can you imagine not hitting the gridiron in two years. This will be the first time since 2019 the PSAC will have football back and teams like Shippensburg are beyond excited.

“I think they appreciate this game of football more than they did before. It’s like anything else, if you have something taking away from you. You appreciate it when you get it back," said Mark (Mac) Maciejewski, Shippensburg University head coach.

In less than two weeks, football will return at the home of the Raiders, after not playing a single down in Seth Grove Stadium since 2019.

“it’s probably going to be really exciting. I don’t know any other words. We just haven’t had that in two years but all of these guys are ready to go," said Cameron Tinner, Raiders senior defensive line.

“it’s been a long time. I’ve been anticipating this. I absolutely can’t wait. It’s going to be extreme joy. I’m just going to try and take it in, soak it in and enjoy every last second of it," said Trey Paul, Raiders senior safety.

With certain restrictions, the team was finally able get to this point of having the whole team on the field, together. Before it was hard actually knowing who the player was on the other side of the ball. Feeling like a little normalcy as the raiders host a meet and greet before scrimmaging Saturday afternoon.