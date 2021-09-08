Brothers of Destruction, Trent & Hayden Hidlay showcase local Wrestling with "Wrangle in the Wild" | Sunday Sitdown

Former Huskies talk how the new N.I.L rules made this event possible, how events like this help college athletes, and get their thoughts on Team USA at the Olympics

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — In our Sunday Sitdown we meet up with the Hidlay brothers, Hayden and Trent, who hosted a local wrestling duel "Wrangle in the Wild" in Lewistown over the weekend.



The event featured match-ups of previous high school wrestlers pitted against each other on two teams each captained by a Hidlay brother.

While this feature has been on the mind of the brothers for quite some time, now was the perfect time for them put their dream into practice with their partner Joey Bender, as the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules came into effect.