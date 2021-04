The club announced its longtime coach has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers with one Super Bowl victory.

The deal means Tomlin will likely be part of the process whenever quarterback Ben Roethlisberger opts to retire.