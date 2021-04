The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed the veteran inside linebacker to a one-year deal.

PITTSBURGH — Vince Williams isn’t going anywhere after all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed the veteran inside linebacker to a one-year deal.

The signing comes a month after the Steelers cut Williams in a cost-cutting measure.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the salary comes at a significant discount against what Williams was scheduled to make in 2021 before being released in March.