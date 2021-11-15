Rudolph's spot start a mixed bag in messy tie with Lions

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says he needs to be better following a 16-16 tie with Detroit. Rudolph made a spot start for Pittsburgh after Ben Roethlisberger was placed in the COVID-19 protocol.
Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 36 yards to provide Pittsburgh's offense a dimension it lacks when Roethlisberger is in.
Rudolph may get another chance to start next week against the Los Angeles Chargers with Roethlisberger's status up in the air.
The Steelers will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 21 at 8:20 p.m.