x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

The Steelers have won 20 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.”
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Chris Boswell's 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Chicago Bears 29-27. 

The Steelers needed the late rally after Chicago scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead. 

Pittsburgh improved to 5-3. The Steelers have won 20 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.” 

Pittsburgh appeared to have the game well in hand before a fumbled punt return led to a Bears touchdown. 

Justin Fields then hit Darnell Mooney to put the Bears ahead with 1:46 to play. 

Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.

The Steelers will host the Detroit Lions on Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

PIAA Cross Country Championships sees strong finish from District Three