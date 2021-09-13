Effective Corbin helps Nationals avoid sweep vs. Pirates

Patrick Corbin threw seven strong innings to help the Washington Nationals avoid being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

PITTSBURGH — Patrick Corbin working seven strong innings as the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Corbin (8-14) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks. The veteran left-hander is 3-0 against the Pirates since joining Washington in 2019.

Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Bryse Wilson (2-7) to put the Nationals in front to stay.

Luis Garcia and Alex Avila also homered for Washington.