Steele cruises, Cubs send Pirates to 100th loss in 9-0 rout

The Pirates lost their 100th game of the season on Thursday night.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele (35) throws to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

PITTSBURGH — Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season. 

Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches. 

Pittsburgh joined Texas, Baltimore and Arizona, giving the MLB four 100-loss teams for the third time, after 2002 and 2019. 

Sergio Alcántara had three RBIs, two coming on a homer off Miguel Yajure (0-2) in the second.

