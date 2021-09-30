Safe at home: Bednar's rise rare bright spot for Pirates

Reliever David Bednar has revived his career with his hometown team.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar has revived his career with his hometown team.

Bednar arrived in Pittsburgh last January as part of a deal that sent starter Joe Musgrove to the Padres.

The 26-year-old from the northern Pittsburgh suburbs has evolved into one of the team's most dependable relievers.

Bednar entered the final week of the season with a 3-1 record and a 2.11 ERA in 60 appearances.

He has been named the team's pitcher of the year.