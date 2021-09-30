Safe at home: Bednar's rise rare bright spot for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar has revived his career with his hometown team.
Bednar arrived in Pittsburgh last January as part of a deal that sent starter Joe Musgrove to the Padres.
The 26-year-old from the northern Pittsburgh suburbs has evolved into one of the team's most dependable relievers.
Bednar entered the final week of the season with a 3-1 record and a 2.11 ERA in 60 appearances.
He has been named the team's pitcher of the year.
Bednar says he hopes to keep the momentum going into next season.