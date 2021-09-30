x
Safe at home: Bednar's rise rare bright spot for Pirates

Reliever David Bednar has revived his career with his hometown team.
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after striking out the side in the ninth inning to preserve a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar has revived his career with his hometown team. 

Bednar arrived in Pittsburgh last January as part of a deal that sent starter Joe Musgrove to the Padres. 

The 26-year-old from the northern Pittsburgh suburbs has evolved into one of the team's most dependable relievers. 

Bednar entered the final week of the season with a 3-1 record and a 2.11 ERA in 60 appearances. 

He has been named the team's pitcher of the year. 

Bednar says he hopes to keep the momentum going into next season.

