Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6.

The Islanders will face Boston in the next round.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders beat the top-seeded Penguins in the first round for the second time in three years.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series.

He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts.

For the second time in three years, the New York Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and got some timely goals.