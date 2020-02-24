Penguins acquire F Patrick Marleau

The team has acquired the veteran in the hopes of making a Stanley Cup run.

The team has acquired F Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks for a third round pick.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the pick will become a second round pick if Pittsburgh wins the cup:

In the off season, the 40-year-old Marleau returned to San Jose after two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In total, Marleau spent parts of 20 seasons with the Sharks.

So far this season, he's suited up for 58 games and totaled 10 goals and 10 assists.

While the numbers aren't gaudy, Marleau brings leadership and playoff experience.

Marleau was a teammate of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on the 2014 Canadian Olympic goal medal winning team.