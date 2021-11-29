Red Sox owners reach agreement to buy Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins announced the two sides have come to terms on a deal, which will need to be approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors.

PITTSBURGH — Fenway Sports Group has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins that would give the conglomerate controlling interest in one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.

A decision is expected by the end of the year.