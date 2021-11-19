x
Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby celebrates with teammate goaltender Tristan Jarry after their victory over the Montreal Canadiens in NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL, QC — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. 

Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal. 

Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods for the Canadiens. 

Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third, allowed one goal and made 11 saves.

The Penguins will head to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

