PHILADELPHIA — Kacper Przybylko scored twice and the Philadelphia Union went up 3-0 on Atlanta United in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Philadelphia’s goals all came in the second half. The Union went up 1-0 in the 57th minute when Przybylko tapped in a corner kick.

He added his second in the 73rd. Przybylko passed to Anthony Fontana for the final goal in the 86th minute.