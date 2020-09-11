Philly claims Supporters' Shield on final day of MLS season

The Philadelphia Union wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield and top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Union got goals from Sergio Santos and Cory Burke to beat New England 2-0 and claim the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in club history.

Every team in the league was in action on the final day.