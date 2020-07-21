Orlando City takes top spot after 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

FLORIDA, USA — Mauricio Pereyra’s goal midway through the second half gave Orlando City a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union and the top spot out of Group A of the MLS is Back tournament.
Orlando and Philadelphia each finished with two wins and a draw in the group stage.
A better goal differential gave Orlando City took the top spot in the knockout round. Pereyra’s goal in the 70th minute came moments after Philadelphia took the lead on Ilsinho’s goal.
Andre Blake made six saves for Philadelphia.