Orlando City takes top spot after 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

Mauricio Pereyra’s goal midway through the second half gave Orlando City a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union and the top spot out of Group A.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Union's Mark McKenzie (4) grabs the arm of Orlando City's Chris Mueller (9) during an MLS Is Back tournament soccer game in Orlando, Fla., Monday, July 20, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

FLORIDA, USA — Mauricio Pereyra’s goal midway through the second half gave Orlando City a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union and the top spot out of Group A of the MLS is Back tournament. 

Orlando and Philadelphia each finished with two wins and a draw in the group stage. 

A better goal differential gave Orlando City took the top spot in the knockout round. Pereyra’s goal in the 70th minute came moments after Philadelphia took the lead on Ilsinho’s goal. 

Andre Blake made six saves for Philadelphia.

