Orlando City takes top spot after 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

FLORIDA, USA — Mauricio Pereyra’s goal midway through the second half gave Orlando City a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union and the top spot out of Group A of the MLS is Back tournament.

Orlando and Philadelphia each finished with two wins and a draw in the group stage.

A better goal differential gave Orlando City took the top spot in the knockout round. Pereyra’s goal in the 70th minute came moments after Philadelphia took the lead on Ilsinho’s goal.