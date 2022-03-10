x
Fans, former players react to Phillies clinching playoff berth for first time since 2011

The Phillies have clinched the team's first postseason berth for the first time in over a decade. Fans and former players alike celebrated on social media.

PHILADELPHIA — The longest current playoff drought in Major League Baseball is over.

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed back to the postseason after clinching their spot with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros during Monday night's action.

Both fans and former Phillies' players alike took to social media to celebrate the team's accomplishment:

If the season ended Monday, the Phillies would hold the final NL wild-card spot and face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series.

Based on the league's new format, all three of those games would be held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Playoffstatus.com, an unofficial website tracking the postseason race, gives the Phillies a 15% chance of overtaking the Padres for the No. 5 seed.

