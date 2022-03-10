Fans, former players react to Phillies clinching playoff berth for first time since 2011

The Phillies have clinched the team's first postseason berth for the first time in over a decade. Fans and former players alike celebrated on social media.

PHILADELPHIA — The longest current playoff drought in Major League Baseball is over.

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed back to the postseason after clinching their spot with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros during Monday night's action.

Both fans and former Phillies' players alike took to social media to celebrate the team's accomplishment:

We’re going to the playoffs!! Let’s go Phillies!! — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) October 4, 2022

10/7/22: 11 years later to the day, and after more than a decade of basement dwelling and heartbreak, the Phillies will play in a postseason game once again.



3 GM’s, 6 managers, 293 players and a 785-893 record later, the drought is finally over.



Welcome back to Red October. pic.twitter.com/zJ0ZhpKJvd — Dan Wilson (@dan_wilson4) October 4, 2022

Congratulations @Phillies! Welcome to the postseason. This is what you’ve worked for all year. Let’s finish this! — Larry Bowa (@LarryBowa10) October 4, 2022

If the season ended Monday, the Phillies would hold the final NL wild-card spot and face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series.

Based on the league's new format, all three of those games would be held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.