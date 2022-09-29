Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card

The Phillies are slumping, and yet, are on the verge of clinching their first playoff spot in a decade.

PHILADELPHIA —

Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country.

Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.

The Philadelphia Phillies have not seen postseason action in a decade, and have endured a few September collapses in recent seasons.

However, despite their recent struggles, the 2022 Phillies are firmly in the mix for one of three National League (NL) wild card spots with eight games remaining on the schedule.

So what is the Phillies' magic number, and how does that figure evolve as the final days of the season wind down?

What is a 'magic number?'

MLB's website breaks it down like this: "A team's magic number represents the combination of wins needed by that team and losses by its closest competitor to clinch a given goal. Every time a team wins, its magic number decreases by one. Similarly, every time that team's closest competitor for the division (or Wild Card) loses, the magic number also decreases by one."

So essentially, every time either the Phillies win or the team directly behind them in the wild-card standings – the Milwaukee Brewers – loses, the magic number goes down by one.

For those who want to keep track at home, the formula for calculating the magic number looks like this:

Games remaining + 1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)

What is the Phillies' magic number?

Entering Thursday's games, the Phillies' magic number sits at 8. The team has a half-game lead over the Brewers, who have played and lost one more game than Philadelphia. The Phillies will be even in games played with the Brewers after a weekend series with the Washington Nationals and headed into the final series of the season against the Houston Astros.

The Phillies again will play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET, while the Brewers will play the Miami Marlins at 7:40 p.m. ET. If the Phillies win and the Brewers lose, the magic number will drop to six. If just one of those results comes to fruition, the number will fall to seven, and a Phillies loss and Brewers win would give Milwaukee a half game lead in the race.

What are the Phillies' most likely playoff scenarios?

The new MLB playoff bracket sets the final wild-card team (No. 6 seed) against the division winner with the worst record of the NL's three divisions (No. 3 seed) in a three-game series. The other two wild-card teams (Nos. 4 and 5 seeds) play a three-game series at the home of the higher seed, and the two best teams in the NL get a bye through the first round.

If the season ended Thursday, the Phillies would hold the final NL wild-card spot and face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series.

Based on the league's new format, all three of those games would be held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

However, the Phillies still have a chance to move up in the wild-card standings over the final week-plus of the regular season.

The Padres are 2.5 games ahead of the Phillies for the second wild-card spot, and Philadelphia could surpass them in the standings if they put together enough wins and losses by San Diego.

Philadelphia owns a tiebreaker over both the Brewers and Padres, so either team must finish one game in front of the Phillies to clinch their position.

Playoffstatus.com, an unofficial website tracking the postseason race, gives the Phillies a 46% chance of clinching the sixth and final seed in the playoffs, an 8% chance of overtaking the Padres for the No. 5 seed, and a 46% chance of missing the postseason entirely.

Who does each team competing with the Phillies play over the final week of the season?

San Diego Padres (current No. 5 seed): one game vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, three games vs. Chicago White Sox, three games vs. San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (trailing Phillies by half-game): four games vs Miami Marlins, three games vs. Arizona Diamondbacks