Here is the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are set for action at Citizens Bank Park in 2022.

The team is seeking to break its postseason drought of 10 years and to regain relevancy in a loaded National League East division.

This off season, general manager Dave Dombrowski hit all the right notes, adding two big bats to the lineup in LF/DHs Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and going over the luxury tax for the first time in team history to do it.

On top of those moves, the Phillies made several additions to the team's bullpen, and will even see a top prospect make his Major League debut.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here is how the 2022 Opening Day edition of the Phillies roster shakes out:

CATCHERS (2)

INFIELDERS (6)

OUTFIELDERS (5)

STARTING PITCHERS (5)