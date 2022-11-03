Phillies re-sign Odubel Herrera

According to multiple reports, the team has reached an agreement with the much maligned outfielder on his return to the club.

It will be much of the same thing in center field for the Phillies in 2022.

According to multiple reports, the team has re-signed outfielder Odubel Herrera.

It is expected that Herrera will get the lion's share of time in center field, perhaps splitting time with a platoon partner.

The much maligned outfielder will return to the only club he's ever played for in the Major Leagues.

Over six seasons with the Phillies, Herrera has hit .274 with 73 home runs and 284 RBI's.

He missed the majority of the 2019 season and the entirety of the 2020 season after facing domestic assault charges after an incident in Atlantic City in May 2019.

During that stretch, Herrera did suit up for the Phillies minor league affiliates.

In his return to the team in 2021, Herrera suited up in 124 games and hit .260 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI's.

After the team declined his contract option earlier this offseason, Herrera was made a free agent.