Phillies sign reliever Jeurys Familia to one-year deal

The Phillies have signed the former Mets and Athletics pitcher to help boost the back of its bullpen.

The MLB Lockout is officially over, and the Philadelphia Phillies have made their first post-lockout move.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed on a one-year, $6 million contract with reliever Jeurys Familia.

A career-long New York Met and Oakland Athletic, Familia, 32, is plenty familiar to the Phillies, having pitched in the N.L. East for parts of the past 10 seasons.

A hard throwing righty, Familia has a career 3.28 ERA in just under 500 career innings. He has experience pitching at the end of games, as he has totaled 125 saves in his career.

Familia has struggled with walking batters throughout his tenure at the Major League level, issuing a free pass to over four batters per nine innings.