FOX43's Sean Streicher was live at Citizens Bank Park, getting a behind-the-scenes look before the ballpark hosts three World Series games.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series is shifting back to Philadelphia for the first time since 2009.

FOX43's Sean Streicher got a behind-the-scenes look at Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 is played between the Houston Astros and Phillies tonight.

We got a tour of the team store and spoke to World Series winning manager Charlie Manuel as a preview to tonight's game.