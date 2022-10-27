Friendly World Series wager held between Pa. and Texas Chambers, with staple snacks on the line

What's on the line besides bragging rights? A celebratory feast fit for a World Series winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will meet for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but there's more than just a trophy on the line.

A friendly bet has been placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Texas Association of Business. What's on the line besides bragging rights? A celebratory feast fit for a World Series winner.

Pa. Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein and Texas Chamber and CEO Glenn Hamer have placed some iconic snacks on the line for the winner.

If the Astros win, Bernstein will treat Hamer to Asher's Chocolate, Utz potato chips, Seltzer's Lebanon Bologna and Troegs Brewing Company beer.

If the Phillies win, Hamer will gift Buc-ee's beef jerky, HEB Texas heat trail mix, Blue Bell ice cream and Karbach Brewing Company's Crawford Bock to Bernstein.

“As delicious and uniquely Pennsylvanian as our prize pack sounds, we don’t plan on sending it,” said Bernstein. “The Phillies have been defying expectations all post-season and I wouldn’t put anyone up against Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, the Phanatic or our die-hard Phillies fans at this point."

“I’ll tip my hat to the Phillies. They’ve got some strong players. But their roster lacks depth,” Hamer said. “What makes the Astros a formidable force is that they don’t just have Altuve or Alvarez. They have strong player after strong player—and one of the best managers in baseball. Dusty Baker has been one of my favorites since I was a kid."

Tomorrow's game is scheduled at Houston's Minute Maid Park at 8 p.m. The Astros are attempting to win their second championship in the last six years, while the Phils work to win for the first time since 2008.

"When the Astros win, I'll be celebrating by cracking open the beer from Pennsylvania," Hamer said.

However, Bernstein is equally as confident in Pennsylvania's team.