Van Riemsdyk, Hart lead Flyers past Panthers 4-1

Goalie Carter Hart stopped 30 shots in his return from injury.

PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk had a goal and assist, Carter Hart stopped 30 shots in his return from injury and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov also had goals for Philadelphia, which is 6-1-1 in the last eight.

Hart missed nine games with an abdominal strain but looked sharp in his first game since Jan. 13.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who began his NHL career with the Flyers in 2010, finished with 30 saves.

MacKenzie Weegar scored for Florida, which has lost four straight.