Islanders take 3-1 series lead with 3-2 win over Flyers

The New York Islanders moved within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Credit: AP
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal with teammates Anthony Beauvillier (18) and Josh Bailey (12) during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Jean Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal 7:18 into the third period, and the New York Islanders moved within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. 

Brock Nelson scored twice, both set up by Josh Bailey, and the Islanders gained a 3-1 lead of the best-of-seven second-round series with Game 5 set for Tuesday night. 

New York is seeking to make its first conference finals appearance since 1993, when the Islanders lost to Montreal to six games. 

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored for the East’s top-seeded Flyers, who were coming off a 3-1 loss on Saturday. 

Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the first time since an 0-3-1 skid from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. 

Game 5 is set for tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

