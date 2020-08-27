Reports: Flyers will not play NHL playoff game vs. Islanders tonight; Phillies' game with Nationals also off

The NHL will not play any playoff games tonight in solidarity with other leagues protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. The Phils also decided not to play tonight

Update, 4:50 p.m.: The Phillies officially announced the decision, saying it was made in tandem with players from the Washington Nationals.

Original Story

Thursday night's slate of NHL playoff games -- including Game 3 of the series between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders -- will not be played in solidarity with other leagues protesting the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, according to an ESPN report.

NBC Sports Philadelphia is also reporting that Thursday night's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will not be played.

There was no official word from the Flyers as of 3:30 p.m.

The NHL's decision to stop tonight's playoff games also affects the series between the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights, who were scheduled to play Game 3 of their series at 9:45 p.m., ESPN said.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan, quoting anonymous sources, said the NHL and NHL Players' Association had been in communication over the past 24 hours, but that the league would not initiate a stoppage unless there was a strong push from the players' side.

ESPN reports the NHLPA had a conference call with players Thursday afternoon to get an idea of where they stand.

Earlier Thursday, ESPN said, Hockey Diversity Alliance co-leader Evander Kane put out a formal request from the group for the NHL to suspend all playoff games on Thursday, tweeting, "We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he tried to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle.

Video of the shooting was distributed widely on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

The NBA's Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their Wednesday afternoon playoff game, prompting the league to postpone the game and the other playoff matchups on its slate. A handful of Major League Baseball games, along with Major League Soccer and the WNBA were also postponed.

The NHL played its entire slate of playoff games Wednesday, including the Flyers' 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders.

Meanwhile, the Phillies announced they would not play their game with the Nationals Thursday night, reportedly without seeking input from any Washington players.

NBC Sports Philadelphia said the source went on to say that Phillies players were "passionate in taking a stand" against racial injustice and equally passionate about "staying unified" as a team.

There was no immediate word on a makeup date of Thursday night's game, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.