PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft.

Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team's blue line.