Flyers send D Gostisbehere and draft picks to Arizona

Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul.
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere celebrates after scoring a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, April 10, 2021, file photo. NHL teams wasted little time making moves once the roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft was lifted. Carolina traded goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit for a third-round pick and the rights to pending free agent Jonathan Bernier. Philadelphia send second- and seventh-round picks in 2022 to Arizona to take Shayne Gostisbehere and his hefty contract. And the New York Rangers signed back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract the Lightning could not have afforded. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. 

Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul. 

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team's blue line. 

The 28-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2015-16 but his play tailed off dramatically after that.

