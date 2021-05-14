x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Heat stay No. 5 in the East, roll past 76ers 106-94

The Miami Heat held onto the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on Thursday night.
Credit: AP
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, center, gestures near Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after Heat forward Trevor Ariza, left, was called for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat held onto the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on Thursday night. 

Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Goran Dragic had 15 and Kendrick Nunn added 13. 

Miami captain Udonis Haslem got his first minutes of the season in the first half, scoring four points and getting ejected with two technical fouls in just under three minutes. 

Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Shake Milton added 12 and Danny Green had 11 for Philadelphia, which could have wrapped up the East’s No. 1 seed with a win. 

MVP candidate Joel Embiid managed only six points on 3-for-9 shooting.

The Sixers will wrap up the regular season with two games against the Orlando Magic in Philadelphia.

The first game is set for tonight at 8:00 p.m., with the second set for Sun., May 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.