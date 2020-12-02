Richardson, Simmons lead 76ers past Clippers 110-103

Ben Simmons had a triple-double, and Embiid scored 26 in the Sixers win.

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103.

Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards for Philadelphia, which has the NBA's best home record at 25-2.

Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

The game was the last for the Sixers before the team heads into the NBA All-Star Break this weekend.