Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls, 118-111

PHILADELPHIA — Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.
Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the 76ers. Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a career-high 34 points in Friday’s 119-107 home win over Memphis. He made 12 of 17 field goals, including 6 of 11 3-pointers.
The hot streak comes at the right time for the Sixers who had been treading water recently, going 5-5 over their last 10 games.
RELATED: Former Sixers star Allen Iverson has $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Philadelphia hotel
Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.
The Sixers will return to action on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers, in what will be the team's final game before the All-Star Break.