Penn State holds annual Blue-White Spring game

With multiple senior departures Penn States talented underclassmen including local talent will be heavily leaned on to take a step this season.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Nittany Lions will have a new quarterback this season among a host of other positions.

Sophomore Drew Allar along with Central York's Beau Pribula are the two fighting for the QB1 label. The former had a nice touchdown pass to wide receiver Omari Evans which would be the only score of the day.

Local products fighting for playing time include safety Mehki Flowers, wide receiver Anthony Ivey and the aforementioned Pribula. The offense didn't show to many cards in the spring game, keeping the gameplan very vanilla.

Ivey came down with a few catches late in the game, including being stopped just shy of the goal line on fourth down.

Flowers showed some skills in coverage and had a few nice tackles, while Pribula showed off the mobility with his legs and completed multiple underneath passes.

Coach James Franklin says the talent is in the room, and it's all about stacking days.

"We have the talent in the room, we just got to grind through it and we can't throw enough," said Franklin. "Our quarterbacks, wide outs, tight ends, and running backs cannot throw enough all summer."

Pribula echoed those comments and is already excited to get back to word.

"It's going to be a big summer, a big fall camp... all of the guys are really locked in," said Pribula. "We know what we want to do, but in order to do it, we have to be really locked in all summer... It starts right now."

In the end, the Blue team defeated the White team 10-0.

The defensive side of the ball continued to carry over from last year. Stars Abdul Carter will return with another year under his belt and cornerback Kalen King is taking over as CB1. The expectations are high.

"We want to make a statement every game and we will make a statement," said Carter . "We want to be the best defense in the country."