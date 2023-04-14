Hershey's Anas has jersey displayed in Hockey Hall of Fame

Anas, now with the Hershey Bears, had his Springfield Thunderbirds' jersey from last year's Calder Cup Final put on display at the Hall in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — Sam Anas can now officially say he's in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Anas, now with the Hershey Bears, had his Springfield Thunderbirds' jersey from last year's Calder Cup Final put on display at the Hall in Toronto.

Anas and the T-Birds won the AHL's Eastern Conference in 2021-22. He wore the jersey in Game Five of the final against the Chicago Wolves.

During the Bears' recent road trip to Toronto, Anas and his family got to check out the display.

"It's pretty cool. My dad's family is from London, Ontario, only a couple hours away and my little cousin was on the bench for practice in Toronto, so it was a great experience and just cool to spend it with family," Anas told FOX43.

Anas had an incredible postseason last year, one the Bears hope he can replicate this year. He tied for third in playoff scoring for Springfield with 15 points.

He says seeing his jersey in the Hockey Hall of Fame is a real thrill.

"We kind of had to look around for it. The guy told us it would be in one of two areas. So, we did a lap and my little cousin sniffed it out. He was running up and he was probably the most excited. So, it was cool having everyone there and seeing the little plaque with everything on it," Anas said.