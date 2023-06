Aidan and Tyler continue to rack up the hardware as the faces of Palmyra athletics and look forward to the future.

PALMYRA, Pa. — Palmyra juniors Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey are at the top of the tennis word once again.

The doubles partners claimed their second consecutive state title in tennis. The twins are led by their mother as their head coach and have quickly become the faces of Palmyra athletics.