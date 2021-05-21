Summer vacation trends | Travel Smart

Study after study shows that people are ready to travel again, so FOX43's Trenice Bishop looked into what sorts of things Americans are planning for summer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — With the increase of vaccine availability, many are ready to get back on the road—literally.

Study after study shows that people are ready to travel again, so FOX43's Trenice Bishop looked into what sorts of things Americans are planning for summer. Namely, the fact that 3 in 5 people are planning a road trip in the next six months.

“Since a lot of us haven’t seen grandparents and extended family in well over a year at this point, people are ready to reunite, and road trips are a great way to do that," said Travel Expert Amanda Norcross.

Norcross said that the key to a successful road trip is planning.

“If you plan a trip close to home, that will lessen the amount of time you’re on the road," she said. "Another great thing I recommend is looking for places you can stop along the way. So plan out your trip so that you can stop at a playground and have a picnic or maybe find a fun roadside attraction to go to.”

And speaking of road trips, Norcross recommended a great day trip right in our backyard: Hersheypark.

“Hershey’s Chocolate World has a lot going on this summer and it’s happening for a limited time," she said.

She specifically recommended checking out the new "Stuff Your Cup," experience.

“You basically take this giant Reese’s cup and you can stuff it with pretzel bits, chocolate chips, all kinds of treats," she said. "So, lots to get excited about there.”