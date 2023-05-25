Resort or campground? Jellystone Parks have it all

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park is kicking off its summer camping season with fun for the whole family.

Example video title will go here for this video

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — As families finalize their summer travel plans, many are searching for affordable options with plenty to keep the kids occupied.

Camping may just be the solution to this conundrum—especially a resort campground with included activities.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park is kicking off its summer camping season with fun for the whole family and plenty of options for accommodations that won't break the bank.

DezaRae Beers, Jellystone Park operations manager, says camping is a great summer vacation option because families can avoid the added cost of flights and car rentals.

Camping also makes for a more customizable vacation experience. Families are able to pack what they want in their car or RV without worrying about airline restrictions like size or weight. Packing food also allows you to cook your own meals and save money by not going out to eat for every meal.

Families who are interested in purchasing an RV but aren't sure where to start can seek advice from the professionals, like General RV in Elizabethtown. They are there to help pick out the RV that will best suit you and your family.

The early summer months are the perfect time to get out and camp, as Gov. Josh Shapiro proclaimed May Recreational Vehicle and Camping Month in Pennsylvania and June is National Great Outdoors Month, as designated by the U.S. Senate.