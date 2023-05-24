Central Pa. travelers brace for Memorial Day weekend

Travel experts predict record-setting travel during the Memorial Day weekend, along with potential delays and traffic jams.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Travelers made their way through the terminal at Harrisburg International Airport on Wednesday, as they try to beat the rush for Memorial Day weekend.

“It always helps the earlier you get here, the more you avoid the lines," said Donovan Delabruere, who landed in Harrisburg from Nashville.

“The rush hours were a little heavy, but we haven’t missed a flight yet. Knock on wood," said Sarah Hondru, who landed in Harrisburg from Charlotte.

Airports across the country are expected to experience higher traffic beginning on Thursday, as travel experts predict record travel levels for the holiday weekend.

“And this all signals that, despite inflation, despite higher prices for air tickets, gas prices are lower than last year, but they're still high. People still want to travel and they still want to get away from home," said Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for AAA.

According to AAA, this could be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend for travel in over two decades. Experts also anticipate long lines and potential delays at airports.

"The airline industry's own data from last year showed issues that are under the control of airlines caused over a third of all cancellations," said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary at a press conference on Tuesday.

AAA recommends having a plan B, in case of any delays or cancellations. Meanwhile, drivers are recommended to leave as early as possible to avoid traffic.

But for some travelers, patience is the key.

“We’re retired, we have all the time in the world," said Karen Weber, who is traveling with her husband from Tampa.