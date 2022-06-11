Nittany Lions defense dominates the line of scrimmage in rout of Indiana

The Nittany Lions rack up a school record 16 tackles for loss and adds 6 sacks

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Nittany Lions bounce back in a big way after their loss to Ohio State. It was a complete rout of the Indiana team on Saturday afternoon. While most eyes were on the offense, it was the defense that really sharpened its teeth.

"Sixteen tackles for loss it's the most that we have had since they started keeping the stat from an NCAA perspective," said Penn State Head Coach James Franklin

Life behind the line of scrimmage was good and Penn State went after Indiana with 12 different lions making tackles in the backfield.

It was a complete team effort by the defense.

"It's great competition between the defensive line and we all see somebody get one it's like ok let's see if I can get two more," said sophomore defensive end Chop Robinson "It's a good group we just like to compete with each other and make each other better."

Freshman quarterback Drew Allar got in the game late and threw two touchdown passes as well, despite the much-talked-about debate on who was going to be the starting quarterback during the week.