Scores & Highlights from Week 11 | Central Pa. High School Football Playoffs

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's a look at the results and highlights from the week that was in playoff High School Football in Central Pennsylvania.
District 3 - 5A First Round
10) Garden Spot -21
7) Dover - 40
11) Northern York - 21
6) South Western - 20
12) Cocalico - 42
5) Elizabethtown - 2
9) Cedar Cliff - 32
8) Shippensburg - 14
District 3 - 4A First Round
10) Donegal - 6
7) York Suburban - 41
9) Kennard-Dale - 0
8) East Pennsboro - 43
District 3 - 3A Quarterfinals
6) Schuylkill Valley - 21
3) West Perry - 45
5) Upper Dauphin - 35
4) Hamburg - 49
District 3 - 2A Semifinals
Trinty - 56
Delone Catholic - 17
Camp Hill - 13
Annville-Cleona - 42
District 6 - 6A Semifinals
3) Mifflin County - 24
2) Altoona - 31
SATURDAY - NOVEMBER 5TH
1A Championship
1:00 - 2) Fairfield at 1) Steel-High