x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Scores & Highlights from Week 11 | Central Pa. High School Football Playoffs

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from across Central Pennsylvania's high school football playoff action in Week 11.

More Videos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's a look at the results and highlights from the week that was in playoff High School Football in Central Pennsylvania.

District 3 - 5A First Round
10) Garden Spot -21
7) Dover -  40

11) Northern York - 21
6) South Western - 20

12) Cocalico - 42
5) Elizabethtown - 2

9) Cedar Cliff - 32
8) Shippensburg - 14

More Videos

District 3 - 4A First Round
10) Donegal - 6
7) York Suburban - 41

9) Kennard-Dale - 0
8) East Pennsboro - 43

District 3 - 3A Quarterfinals

6) Schuylkill Valley - 21
3) West Perry - 45

5) Upper Dauphin - 35
4) Hamburg - 49

District 3 - 2A Semifinals

Trinty - 56
Delone Catholic - 17

Camp Hill - 13
Annville-Cleona - 42

More Videos

District 6 - 6A Semifinals

3) Mifflin County - 24
2) Altoona - 31

SATURDAY - NOVEMBER 5TH

1A Championship
1:00 - 2) Fairfield at 1) Steel-High

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out