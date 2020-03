The 36-year-old Russian went from Olympic gold medal-winner and tournament MVP in South Korea to a disappointment in Los Angeles and a revelation in Montreal.

Ilya Kovalchuk has found a home with the Washington Capitals after a whirlwind journey.

A trade to Washington to play with good friend Alex Ovechkin and other countrymen is the latest stop.